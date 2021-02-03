Golden Globes 2021: Female Directors Make History

What to Know The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Feb. 28.

Three women received nods for best director, marking the first time that more than one woman has been nominated in the category in any one year

"Mank," a film centered around "Citizen Kane" co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, landed six nominations, the most of any film this year

History was made during the unveiling of the 2021 Golden Globe nominees. The Hollywood Foreign Press honored three female directors, the first time that more than one woman has been nominated in the best director category in any one year.

Regina King was nominated for "One Night in Miami," Chloe Zhao for "Nomadland" and Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman." David Fincher was also nominated for directing "Mank" and Aaron Sorkin for "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

"Mank," a film centered around "Citizen Kane" co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, landed six nominations, the most of any film this year. In addition to Fincher's director nod, it secured nominations for best film, drama; best actor for Gary Oldman and best supporting actress for Amanda Seyfried; best score. Jack Fincher, the director's father who wrote the script before dying in 2003, also was nominated for best screenplay.

The film helped Netflix snag the most nominations, with 42. Twenty of those nods came from television shows like "The Queen's Gambit," "Ozark," "The Crown" and ""Unorthodox." The rest came from films like "Mank," and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

Additionally, Chadwick Boseman, who unexpectedly died last August after a four-year battle with colon cancer, was posthumously nominated for a Golden Globe for his work in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

This year's nominees are a mix of old favorites and new obsessions, highlighting the most popular TV programs and films audiences have been watching from home during the ongoing global pandemic.

"Schitt's Creek," which swept the Emmy Awards in 2020, tallied five nominations including four nods in acting categories and one for best comedy series.

Disney+ scored a best drama series nod for "The Mandalorian."

Actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson helped announce the nominees for the 78th annual show. The awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 28 and will air on NBC.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, veteran hosts of the Globes, will return to emcee the event. The pair will be broadcasting in different locations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fey will be live from New York City's Rainbow Room and Poehler from the Beverly Hilton.

The Hollywood Foreign Press had previously announced that Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Norman Lear will be honored with the Carol Burnett award.

Here are the top nominees for this year's Golden Globes:

Television Awards

Best TV Series, Comedy:

"Emily in Paris"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Great"

"Schitt's Creek"

"Ted Lasso"

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy:

Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Jane Levy, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy:

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Best TV Series, Drama:

"The Crown"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Ratched"



Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sarah Paulson, "Ratched"

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Al Pacino, "Hunters"

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:

"Normal People"

"The Queen's Gambit"

"Small Axe"

"The Undoing"

"Unorthodox"

Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:

Cate Blanchett, "Miss America"

Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queens Gambit"

Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:

Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor"

Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"

Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Cynthia Nixon, "Ratched"

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

John Boyega, "Small Axe"

Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule"

Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"

Donald Southerland, "The Undoing"

Film awards

Best Director: Motion Picture:

David Fincher, "Mank"

Regina King, "One Night in Miami"

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Best Screenplay:

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Jack Fincher, "Mank"

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, "The Father"

Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"

Best Animated Feature Film:

"The Croods: A New Age"

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Best Foreign Language Film:

"Another Round," Denmark

"La Llorona," Guatemala/France

"The Life Ahead," Italy

"Minari," USA

"Two of Us," France/USA

Best Original Score:

Alexandre Desplat, "The Midnight Sky"

Ludwig Goransson, "Tenet"

James Newton Howard, "News of the World"

Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor, "Mank"

Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor, "Soul"

Best Original Song:

"Fight for You," "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice," "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Io Si (Seen)," "The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now," "One Night in Miami"

"Tigers & Tweed," "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Best Motion Picture: Drama

"The Father"

"Mank"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Riz Ahmed, "The Sound of Metal"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian"

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"Hamilton"

"Music"

"Palm Springs"

"The Prom"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Kate Hudson, "Music"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"

Rosamund Pike, "I Care A Lot"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

James Corden, "The Prom"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Jared Leto, "The Little Things"

Bill Murray, "On the Rocks"

Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Helena Zengel, "News of the World"

