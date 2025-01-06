Here's why Jeremy Allen White missed the Golden Globes ceremony despite win

Originally appeared on E! Online

While stars like Selena Gomez and Sebastian Stan were doubly nominated at the 2025 Golden Globes, Jeremy Allen White was double-booked.

Indeed, as Nikki Glaser led an enchanting evening at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, for the 82nd Golden Globes, several people were MIA, including "The Bear" star who nabbed a win for Best Actor.

Although White bested "Nobody Wants This" star Adam Brody, "The Man on the Inside" star Ted Danson, "Only Murders in the Building" stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, as well as "Shrinking" star Jason Segel — all of whom were present at the ceremony — he was notably not in attendance.

Of course, "The Bear" actor, 33, was absent for good reason. He is currently filming for the Bruce Springsteen biopic "Deliver Me from Nowhere" in New Jersey, and was unable to make the trip to Hollywood.

But White wasn’t the only star to miss the action. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were not able to attend, as well as Ryan's "Deadpool & Wolverine" costar Hugh Jackman. Although the film, which Reynolds produced, was up for the Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, the trio mutually decided to skip the affair, according to multiple outlets.

"Wicked" star Jonathan Bailey also assured he would not be in attendance as he continues to prepare for his "Richard II" performance on the West End, which opens next month. As he told British Vogue in December, "everything else is on pause until 'Richard II' opens."

Other actors missing included Javier Bardem and Donald Glover, who were up for Best Actor in a Limited Series and Television Series. And despite most of his "Wicked" castmates being in attendance, Ethan Slater was also not present.

As for supporters of stars, Margaret Qualley, who was up for Best Supporting Actress for "The Substance," was missing her husband of one year Jack Antonoff. As the actress told Variety on the red carpet, "He’s not here, he’s sick." Luckily, Qualley had her father Paul J. Qualley ready to sub in. (See every other star who made an appearance here).

And as the saying goes, the show must go on — and that it did. After an impressive theatrical release, earning over $350 million worldwide, "Wicked" was up for four nominations, including acting nods for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande and the newest award of the evening for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, the latter of which it took home.

Grande was up for her first ever Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actress category for her portrayal of Glinda the Good. Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet — who had been nominated three times before — also earned a nomination for his performance of Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown" (However, the wins for the evening went to Zoe Saldaña and Adrien Brody, respectively.)

And though they were missed, the MIA stars aren’t the only celebrities to ever have to skip a big night. Last year, Taylor Swift — who was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her "Eras Tour" concert film — brought along Keleigh Teller as her plus one, despite many fans hoping to see a red carpet debut from her and boyfriend Travis Kelce. Naturally, the NFL player had a packed football schedule and had to take in the action from afar.

The year before, Swift herself — who was nominated for Best Original Song for “Carolina” from "Where the Crawdads Sing" — skipped as she prepped for the Eras Tour. And although Zendaya was also nominated and won that year for Best Actress category for her "Euphoria" performance, she also missed the big night due to filming "Dune: Part Two" in Budapest.