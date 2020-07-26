‘Gone With the Wind' Star Olivia De Havilland Dies at 104

Olivia de Havilland, best known for her role as Melanie "Mellie" Hamilton in the 1939 film "Gone With the Wind" has died at age 104.

On Saturday, Havilland died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Paris, France. She was the last remaining cast member of the epic civil war drama.

The two-time Academy Award-winning actress had just celebrated her birthday at the beginning of the month on July 1st.

Born in Tokyo in 1916 to British parents, de Havilland and her younger sister Joan Fontaine grew up in California and both became Academy Award-winning lead actresses (the only pair of siblings to do so). Reportedly, Fontaine had originally been approached for the role of Melanie in "GWTW," but demurred (she wanted to play Scarlett O'Hara) and suggested her sister for the part instead.

De Havilland, who appeared in "GWTW" when she was in her early 20s, ultimately went on to star in dozens of movies and TV shows, winning two Oscars (for 1947's "To Each His Own" and 1950's "The Heiress") before stepping away from the spotlight in 1988.

She is survived by her daughter Gisele Galante Chulak.