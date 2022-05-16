‘Good 4 Her': Olivia Rodrigo Wins Big at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo ate and left no crumbs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Despite being absent from the ceremony, the "drivers license" singer scored the most wins of any artist. She took home seven Billboard Music Award wins — including top new artist, top female artist and top Hot 100 artist — during her first time being nominated at the ceremony.

She also won top Billboard 200 album for "SOUR," top streaming songs artist, top radio songs artist and top Billboard Global 200 artist. (See the complete list of winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards here.)

According to Billboard, the incredible night made for "one of the strongest showings by a new artist in BBMA history." The outlet noted that the group Next won eight trophies in 1998 and Ashanti also won eight in 2002.

Congratulations to @oliviarodrigo for winning Top Female Artist at the 2022 #BBMAs! 👏 — billboard (@billboard) May 16, 2022

Rodrigo, 19, is currently in the midst of her "SOUR" Tour, taking the stage next in Phoenix on May 17.

And while she scored plenty of hardware at the BBMAs, Rodrigo didn't sweep in every category. She lost out on top artist to Drake, who also won the award for top male artist and ultimately brought his career total to 34. Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd were also nominated for top artist, with Drake and Swift being two of only six artists in history who have won the award twice. Kanye West was the male artist to go home with the most wins.

Other notable wins included BTS' three trophies, including for top song sales artist and top selling song. They also won top duo/group for the third time, tying the record with One Direction for the most wins in that category.

