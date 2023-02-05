Grammys Red Carpet 2023: See What Celebs Wore

It's music's biggest night of the year, and the stars are out on the red carpet in Los Angeles. See some of the stunning looks below:

7 photos
1/7
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Heidi Klum attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles.
2/7
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Harry Styles attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
3/7
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
4/7
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miguel attends the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
5/7
6/7
7/7
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/ Getty images
Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

This article tagged under:

Grammy AwardsMusic & Musicians

