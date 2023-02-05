Grammys Red Carpet 2023: See What Celebs Wore Published 41 mins ago • Updated 9 seconds ago It's music's biggest night of the year, and the stars are out on the red carpet in Los Angeles. See some of the stunning looks below: 7 photos 1/7 Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Heidi Klum attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. 2/7 Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Harry Styles attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. 3/7 Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. 4/7 Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Miguel attends the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. 5/7 6/7 7/7 Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/ Getty images Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. This article tagged under: Grammy AwardsMusic & Musicians More Photo Galleries Every Super Bowl Ring Ever Made Photos: Protesters Rally Against Tyre Nichol's Death Nationwide 11 Killed at Lunar New Year Shooting in Monterey Park: Photos In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2023