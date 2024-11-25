Grandma of 12 DonnaJean Wilde breaks Guinness World Record for pushups

A 59-year-old Canadian grandmother just broke a Guinness World Record for pushups.

Marking her second Guinness World Record title, DonnaJean Wilde broke the record for most pushups in one hour by a woman, clocking 1,575 pushups in 60 minutes, Guinness World Records reported Nov. 20.

Eleven of Wilde’s 12 grandchildren were cheering her on while she competed for the title, per Guinness World Records. In photos from the event, one sign read, “My grandma is officially amazing!”

According to the world record authority, Wilde broke the previous record — 1,207 pushups in one hour — with 17 minutes to spare.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“I had to fight back the happy tears and emotions and keep going,” Wilde said, per Guinness. “I still felt quite strong and I was aiming for a high number of push ups to complete in the next 17 minutes.”

In order to be counted toward the total, the pushups must be performed with a 90-degree bend at the elbow and a full extension while pushing up. When not executing the pushup, Wilde was allowed to take breaks.

Guinness reported that Wilde completed 620 pushups in the first 20 minutes. Toward the end of the hour, Wilde's shoulder began to dislocate before popping back in.

“My message is to be a believer,” Wilde said in a video shared by Guinness World Records. “Choose to believe in yourself and others. Plan to attack each day and to be on the offensive side of the game.”

Wilde continued, “Make time to do the things that you love so you can make things happen and write your own story.”

In March, Wilde broke the record for holding the longest abdominal plank among women, maintaining the position for 4 hours, 30 minutes and 11 seconds, per Guinness. Wilde said in a video that her training for the plank involved performing hundreds of pushups a day.

“While I was training for that attempt, pushups were a big part of my training,” she said. “I fell in love with doing pushups, just like I did planking. So, I just kept rolling with it.

“I believe that if we stay active and have health and wellness goals we can age gracefully and powerfully,” Wilde said, per Guinness.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: