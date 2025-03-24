Grimes shares she was diagnosed with autism and ADHD

Originally appeared on E! Online

Grimes has renewed clarity about herself.

The singer (real name Claire Elise Boucher) has shared that she was diagnosed with ADHD and autism this year while calling out "mental health accounts" on social media that she views as "extreme infohazards."

"Got diagnosed w adhd/ autism this year," Grimes posted on X March 22, "and realized I'm prob dyslexic which is why I can't spell at all without spellcheck."

"I feel like, had we known this when I was a child I would have worked so much less hard, been on drugs, and so many of the weird obsessions and motivations I had would have been seen as pathological," the "Kill V. Maim" singer continued, "and I could have written off certain things that were very hard for me but I'm glad I over came them. Prob wud have been drugged too."

Grimes — who shares kids X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 2, with ex Elon Musk — went on to share some of her general theories about mental health and learning disabilities before shedding light on her own experiences.

"My adhd symptoms were infinitely worse when I wasn't an avid reader," the 37-year-old wrote. "An adhd account trying to pathologize one of the best things a child can do to help with adhd (and also become an auto didact and knowledgeable person etc etc) is so dark.... I can't even begin."

Grimes, who studied neuroscience and Russian at McGill University, added in a follow-up post that she's become increasingly interested in these topics after observing the treatment that other children with ADHD receive.

"I have kids (and I did go to school for neuroscience btw) - so I am very interested in what's going on," she tweeted, "especially as I see my friend with older kids be again and again diagnosed with adhd and told they need stimulants."



"No one my age had this," Grimes added. "Despite the stimulants literacy is way down etc - it seems valuable to solve this problem."

Grimes' latest messages come as she has publicly called Musk out for making their children's lives — particularly their oldest son, who the Tesla CEO has routinely taken to the Oval Office for meetings with President Donald Trump in recent weeks — public without her consent.

"I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere," she said in an interview with TIME last month. "I think fame is something you should consent to. Obviously, things will just be what they are. But I would really, really appreciate that."