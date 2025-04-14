Hailey Bieber reveals how she's helping Justin Bieber's latest project

Originally appeared on E! Online

Justin Bieber’s new fashion brand is on the rhode to success.

Four days after the “Peaches” singer announced he had cut ties with his former label Drew House, his wife Hailey Bieber shared how she is suiting up to support his new venture.

In an April 13 mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Stories, the Rhode Beauty founder donned a chunky leather jacket zipped all the way up with elastic sleeve cuffs around her wrists. Over the snap, she tagged Justin’s new brand Skylrk and wrote, “Working on creating my favorite jacket of all time.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The 28-year-old also reshared an April 12 Instagram post from Justin of him sporting the same leather jacket over a red hoodie sweatshirt. She wrote below the shared post, “Theeeee jacket.”

And while Hailey — who shares son Jack Blues, 7 months, with Justin — seems to be supporting her husband’s newest venture, she isn’t the only Bieber promoting some of Skylrk’s items as of late. In fact, the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer has been recently sharing regular updates on his new fashion line, including a pair of slippers, the brand’s logo and his new company’s website.

READ Justin Bieber Posts Sneaky Pic of Baby Jack With Hailey Bieber

Shortly after debuting Skylrk, Justin revealed his departure from his former company Drew House, which he launched in 2019. The brand, known for its signature smiley face logo, got its moniker as a nod to Justin’s middle name and sells lounge wear, such as sweat sets, T-shirts and slippers.

“I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand,” the singer wrote in an April 10 Instagram Story post alongside a screenshot of the Drew House Instagram page. “Drewhouse doesn’t represent me or family or life.”

He continued, “If you’re rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don’t waste your money on drewhouse.”

PHOTOSJustin Bieber, Hailey Bieber