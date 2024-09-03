Hailey Bieber rocks new ‘Mom' ring as Justin gets his own ‘Papa' swag

Originally appeared on E! Online

Hailey Bieber’s go-to accessory is no longer just Rhode Beauty swag.

More than a week after she and Justin Bieber welcomed son Jack Blues Bieber, she showed off some new bling marking her new chapter.

In addition to her massive engagement rock from the “Peaches” singer, in a pic posted to her Instagram Stories Sept. 3, Hailey is also sporting a thick gold ring that spells out “MOM” in bedazzled letters.

Of course, her husband of nearly six years also showed how he is embracing his new role, posting a photo dump which included his prized new mug that reads “Papa Bear” with a drawing of a bear holding a heart on it.

Justin, who tied the knot with Hailey in 2018, was the first to announce his son’s birth in late August, sharing a photo on Instagram of the little one’s tiny foot with his mom’s chic nails, writing, “WELCOME HOME JACKS BLUES BIEBER,” with a bear emoji.

Prior to bringing Jack into the world, Hailey opened up about pregnancy, expressing why she and Justin waited to share the news.

“In the beginning, it was super emotional for me,” Hailey told W Magazine in July, “Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”

And while she waited until she was six months along to confirm her and Justin’s family was growing, she reflected on the balancing act of navigating this major life exprience in the public eye.

“I probably could have hid it until the end, but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly,” Hailey explained. “I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

