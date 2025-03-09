Hailey Bieber's rep slams rumor she mocked Selena Gomez

Originally appeared on E! Online

Hailey Bieber would like very much to be excluded from this narrative—again.

Her rep says the model did not, contrary to what an influencer has alleged, like a TikTok post mocking Selena Gomez — ex-girlfriend of the Rhode founder's husband Justin Bieber — and the "Only Murders in the Building" star's fiancé Benny Blanco.

"This never happened," the rep told E! News in a statement March 9. "This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

On March 6, influencer Courtney Presto posted a TikTok video showing an image of a screenshot of a "like" response that Hailey Bieber allegedly left on a Feb. 14 clip. In that video, the TikToker mocked Interview magazine pics of Gomez and Blanco, commenting, "I genuinely can't decide which is the worst" and "I had to look at these photos so you do too."

In her new post, Presto filmed herself saying, "Hailey Bieber herself liked my TikTok. Don't necessarily come for me in the comments, but I was being a little shady to Selena Gomez. It was about these pictures, which they knew everyone was gonna have some type of reaction to."

READ Hailey Bieber Subtly Supports Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Engagement

She added that "Hailey probably f---ing hates Selena."

The two celebs have often attempted to squash feud rumors that have resurfaced periodically since they first sparked in 2018, the year Hailey and Justin Bieber married after a whirlwind romance and months after he and Gomez broke up following an eight-year on-again, off-again relationship.

Selena Gomez spoke with Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards and jokingly said she hopes her “Only Murders In The Building” co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin will plan her wedding to Benny Blanco!

His wife — who shares son Jack Blues Bieber, 6 months, with the "Sorry" singe r— and the "Emilia Pérez" actress, 32, have also periodically showed subtle nods of support to one another on social media. In December, Hailey Bieber, 28, liked Gomez's post announcing her engagement to Blanco, 37.

In October 2022, the women posed for their first public pic together, at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

"They were at the same event and were asked to take a photo together," a source close to Gomez shares with E! News at the time. "They agreed and decided to clear up the rumors once and for all. They wanted to show that there's really no hate between them and that they are both in a good place. It was a moment and an opportunity to put all of the noise behind them and they took it."