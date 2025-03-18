The ‘Happy Gilmore 2' trailer is here — and so is its release date

"Happy Gilmore 2" looks like it's going to drive some serious laughs.

The official trailer for the 1996 sequel dropped on Tuesday, March 18, and it shows the return of Happy Gilmore, played by Adam Sandler. The clip shows Happy getting back into golf after he left the sport behind following his big championship win in the first movie.

"I haven't swung a club in years," he says in the trailer, before admitting that he's a "little intimidated" by his new competition.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

However, Happy tackles the challenge head-on. In a video montage, he's seen celebrating with a crowd after he appears to make a phenomenal shot on the course.

"Happy Gilmore 2" also sees Sandler reunite with some of his co-stars — Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller — from the first film, as well as some new faces, such as Bad Bunny.

In the sequel, Bowen’s character, Virginia Venit, continues to be a love interest for Happy.

"We're not done with golf. I can see the Happy I fell in love with," she tells him in the trailer.

"Happy Gilmore 2" is set to be released on Netflix on July, 25, 2025.

While appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last summer, Sandler teased the film and revealed why he wanted to make a sequel to the comedy that stole fans' hearts in the '90s.

“People have been asking me for a long time, ‘Do 'Happy Gilmore 2,’' and I was always like, ‘Nah, I’ll only let you down,’” he said in August 2024, right before he started shooting the movie. “But then me and my buddy, Tim Herlihy, we came up with this idea. We’re really excited about it."

Adam Sandler has been making the world laugh since his time as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live.”

Sandler also hinted that some athletes will be making an appearance in "Happy Gilmore 2," such as Travis Kelce.

“We have a nice something for Travis. He’s going to come by. He’s a very nice guy, you guys would love him in real life,” he said. “What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud, and he’s so funny.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: