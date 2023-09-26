Originally appeared on E! Online

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are living while they're young.

Amid the pair's rumored romance, the former "One Direction" member and the "Lost in Space" actress enjoyed a sweet stroll in London on Sept. 24.

They both kept it cozy, with Styles donning a grey hoodie, a black puffer jacket, black pants and sneakers. The 29-year-old accessorized his ‘fit with a light blue baseball cap and black sunglasses as he carried a coffee in hand.

Meanwhile, Russell, 29, wore an oversized orange jacket with wide blue jeans and sneakers for the coffee run. Also carrying a cup of joe, she rocked a pair of black sunglasses and had her dark hair slicked back in a low bun.

Styles and Russell kept the PDA low-key as they strolled side-by-side and touched hands.

Just a month prior to their coffee date, the two were spotted together in London at the debut of Russell's play "The Effect" and were even photographed looking close at the opening night gala Aug. 9.

A few weeks later, Russell got candid about her outlook on relationships.

Harry Styles Supports Taylor Russell at Her Play Debut

"It's been a big part of my life since I can remember, because I really want to live an open life and meet somebody and be real and honest and truthful with them," the "Bones and All" actress told The Face in an interview published Aug. 30. "You can't really live an open life if you aren't sharing of yourself while you ask another person to share of themselves with you."

And despite having been burned in the past, Russell said she is willing to do so—regardless of how difficult that may be.

"But I've found it increasingly harder to do that, and I'm trying to challenge myself in that way right now," the Canadian star continued. "My experience the past couple of years, [with] people I've really trusted, things weren't held in a way that I would've appreciated them to be held. And so, that has changed things in me a little bit."

Along with putting herself out there, Russell made another change by moving across the pond, which made her "open up and allow people" to get to know her better.

"I'm already a homebody," she confessed to the outlet. "If it's not for work, I'm not somebody who is going to be at things purely because I have anxieties in the ways that I do, in the ways that we all do, which is not unique."

But regardless of her recent outings with Styles, neither of them have publicly commented on their relationship status.

As for the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's dating history? Well, Styles' time with Russell comes a year after his breakup from Olivia Wilde last fall. It's a split that Styles has stayed tight-lipped on, as he does surrounding many areas of his personal life—and for good reason.

"I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively," he explained in a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone. "There's always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way."