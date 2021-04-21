Hayden Panettiere's Ex Brian Hickerson Sentenced to 45 Days in Jail in Domestic Violence Case

Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, is heading to jail.

Hickerson was sentenced to 45 days in county jail following multiple domestic violence allegations involving the "Nashville" actress, 31, in recent years.

He was also sentenced to four years of formal probation, required to take 52 domestic violence classes and handed a $500 fee. He received a five-year restraining order, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said.

Hickerson must surrender himself to the jail by May 7.

On Tuesday, he pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend, a spokesperson for the district attorney's office told E! News.

The plea agreement stems from his arrest in Los Angeles in July 2020, when he faced eight charges, including domestic violence and assault, that allegedly took place during his year-long relationship with Panettiere. Hickerson's bail was set at $320,000. On July 17, he pled not guilty to the eight charges.

The same day, the "Heroes" actress took to Twitter to speak about her experience.

"I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve," she wrote.

"I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."

Earlier that month, Panettiere was granted a restraining order against Hickerson in California. She hasn't publicly spoken about his jail sentencing.

Hickerson had also been jailed in May 2019 for alleged felony domestic violence, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. Jail records show he was arrested around 2:25 a.m. on May 2, and was released the next afternoon on $50,000 bond. In September 2019, multiple outlets reported his case was dismissed during a hearing in Los Angeles.

He was again arrested in February 2020 in Wyoming for alleged domestic battery after he was accused of hitting Panettiere. He pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic battery in April 2020 relating to the Wyoming case, according to In Touch, which covered his court hearing.

Panettiere's attorney, Alan Jackson, told TMZ in July, "After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life. Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served. As a survivor, she recognizes that her arduous journey of healing has just begun."

E! News has reached out to Hickerson's attorney for comment and has not heard back.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or go to www.thehotline.org for more. States often have domestic violence hotlines, as well.