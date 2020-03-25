Contagion

Head Medical Consultant for Movie ‘Contagion’ Has Coronavirus

"I have COVID as of yesterday," Dr. W. Ian Lipkin said. "And it is miserable, it is miserable."

The doctor who was the chief scientific consultant for the pandemic film "Contagion" says he has coronavirus, NBC News reports.

Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, the director of Columbia University's Center for Infection and Immunity, shared his diagnosis while talking about the virus on "Lou Dobbs Tonight" on Fox Business Network Tuesday night.

"I would just like to say, on this show tonight, that this has become very personal to me too because I have COVID as of yesterday," Lipkin said. "And it is miserable, it is miserable."

