Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni, 16, Shares Honest Selfie Showing Her Acne: ‘So What'

Heidi Klum’s daughter got candid on Instagram about her struggle with acne. Leni Klum, 16, shared an unfiltered photo of her skin up close, revealing an active breakout along with some redness on her cheek.

“my skin on a bad day,” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags, “#nomakeup #nofilter #sowhat.”

In addition to the photo on her feed, she went on to share a video of her bare face on Instagram Stories. In the short clip, the teen moved her head left to right to show fans the breakouts she currently had on her face, writing, “bad skin. this too shall pass.”

Fans in the comments applauded the teenager for showing off her untouched skin and for getting real about the common skin struggle experienced by many.

"I really like that she's being so openly generous with that,” an Instagram user wrote. “Wish everyone would be like her. Great role model Leni !”

“yessir let's normalize this,” one commenter wrote.

Another person added, “So cool That you show some reality ❤️❤️.”

A fan thanked Leni for posting the photo, adding, “You’re a beautiful flower. Raw beauty and truth. I look up to you.”

Leni recently appeared on the cover of the January/February issue of Vogue Germany alongside her famous mom in her first big splash in the modeling world. The mother-daughter duo donned bold color-blocked pantsuits while they posed for the cover with Klum giving her daughter a kiss on the cheek.

“So excited for my first cover!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum❤”

Leni told Vogue that it was only a matter of time before she followed in her mother's footsteps and became a model herself. "The first offer came when I was only 12 or 13, from a brand I liked to wear: Brandy Melville," she said. "At that time I begged my mother, but no chance. Now I understand that it would have been too early.”

The 47-year-old model and mom of four has kept her children mostly out of the spotlight throughout the years, but gave her blessing to Leni to make her modeling debut.

“Sixteen is a good age,” she explained. “If you are allowed to drive a car, you can also have an official Instagram account and show your face. And to be allowed to start with a 'Vogue' cover is an insane privilege.”

