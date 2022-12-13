Nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards were announced Dec. 12 and while several stars are celebrating the recognition, there are a few omissions that raised more than a few eyebrows. Conversely, there were some nominations that no one saw coming. Here’s a look at some of the snubs and surprises.

Film

Snub: Tom Cruise

Source: Paramount

Cruise had a massive hit in 2022 with the long-awaited sequel “Top Gun: Maverick.” The movie was honored with a best picture nod, but Cruise, who returned his three Golden Globes earlier this year in the wake of a Los Angeles Times story examining how no Black members were in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and how the HFPA operates in connection with the Golden Globes, was passed over in the best actor category.

Snub: Will Smith

Robyn Beck | Afp | Getty Images

Is Smith feeling the sting of his infamous Oscar slap this year? The star was not nominated for his role in “Emancipation,” which marked his first role since his Academy Award-winning turn in "King Richard."

Snub: Jennifer Lawrence and Keke Palmer

Lawrence is an awards show darling who recently found herself in the center of controversy by claiming no one had made a female-led action movie before her "Hunger Games." Now, the attention shifts to her getting shut out of the Golden Globes this year for “Causeway,” while Palmer, who earlier this month announced she's pregnant, was likewise denied a nomination for “Nope.”

Snub: Julia Roberts

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The pretty woman had garnered some love for “Ticket to Paradise,” but she also failed to receive a nomination for the comedy. She did, however, pick up a best actress nomination on the TV side for the Starz drama “Gaslit.”

Surprise: “The Banshees of Insherin”

“The Banshees of Insherin” may not be on your radar, but the film racked up a leading eight nominations, including best picture and best actor for Colin Farrell, as well as best supporting actor nods for Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan and a best supporting actress nomination for Kerry Condon. Martin McDonagh also snagged nods for best director and best screenplay.

Surprise: Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas was considered a surprise choice to play Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde,” but it paid off with her earning a best actress nomination.

Television

Snub: 'Yellowstone'

“Yellowstone” is a huge hit, but it received no Golden Globe love in the best drama series category, although Kevin Costner was cited in the best actor in a drama series field.

Snub: 'The Crown'

“The Crown” is one of the hottest shows around. It’s up for best television series (drama) and stars Elizabeth Debicki and Jonathan Pryce also notched nominations. But Dominic West getting left out in the cold stunned some fans.

Snub: Ayo Edebiri

“The Bear” became a smash when it came out this year, with critics singing the praises of Ayo Edebiri. The series picked up nominations for best musical or comedy and Jeremy Allen White was nominated for best actor, but Edebiri didn’t make the cut.

Surprise: 'Wednesday'

Come on, be honest: Did you have “Wednesday” on your bingo card as one of the nominees for best television series — musical or comedy? Because it’s in the field. Maybe that peculiar dance won over more people than people thought.

The Golden Globe Awards will be handed out Jan. 10. The ceremony, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.