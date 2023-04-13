country music

Here's the List of Nominees for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards takes place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco on Thursday, May 11

By NBCDFW Staff

From left: Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.
Getty Images

The nominations for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards coming to Texas next month were announced Thursday morning.

The event will celebrate some of country music’s biggest stars and is expected to include several musical performances.

HARDY leads with seven nominations including Song of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. HARDY shares three of his nominations with fellow artist and collaborator Lainey Wilson who has received the most nods for a female artist with six including Female Artist of the Year.

The most-awarded artist in ACM history, Miranda Lambert, receives her record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination (passing Reba McEntire with 16) and four other nominations. Lambert’s five nominations give her the opportunity to break more records following her Triple Crown Award presented at ACM Honors in the fall.

The event at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco takes place Thursday, May 11, and will be hosted by country music superstars Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton. The show will be broadcast on Prime Video. Tickets are available for those who want to attend the event in person.

The full list of nominees for the Main Awards, Studio Recording Awards, and Industry Awards categories follows.

ACM ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen

Academy of Country Music

ACM FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson

Academy of Country Music

ACM MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

Academy of Country Music

ACM DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty

Academy of Country Music

ACM GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Academy of Country Music

ACM NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters

ACM NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman

ACM ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde
Producer: John Osborne
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

Growin’ Up - Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Record Company-Label: Columbia Records

Mr. Saturday Night - Jon Pardi
Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore
Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Palomino - Miranda Lambert
Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

Academy of Country Music

ACM SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music

Academy of Country Music

ACM SONG OF THE YEAR

Sand In My Boots - Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy
Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols
Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson
Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers
Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music

wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing

You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton
Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp

ACM VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

HEARTFIRST - Kelsea Ballerini
Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: P Tracy

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
Producer: Troy Jackson
Director: Spidey Smith

Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Luke Arreguin
Director: Alex Alvga

‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson
Producer: Maddy Hayes
Director: Dustin Haney

wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producer: Inkwell Productions
Director: Justin Clough

What He Didn’t Do - Carly Pearce
Producer: Ryan Byrd
Director: Alexa Campbell

ACM SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps

ACM ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen

ACM MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

At the End of a Bar - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix] - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

Thinking ‘Bout You - Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records

ACM STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mark Hill
Tony Lucido
Steve Mackey
Lex Price
Craig Young

DRUMMER PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham
Miles McPherson
Jerry Roe
Aaron Sterling
Nir Z

ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tim Galloway
Todd Lombardo
Danny Rader
Bryan Sutton
Ilya Toshinskiy

PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jim “Moose” Brown
Dave Cohen
Charles Judge
Billy Justineau
Alex Wright

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dan Dugmore
Stuart Duncan
Jenee Fleenor
Josh Matheny
Justin Schipper

ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kris Donegan
Kenny Greenberg
Rob McNelley
Sol Philcox-Littlefield
Derek Wells

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Drew Bollman
Josh Ditty
Gena Johnson
Justin Niebank
F. Reid Shippen

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Buddy Cannon
Luke Dick
Jay Joyce
Joey Moi
Jon Randall
Derek Wells

ACM INDUSTRY AWARDS

CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER

Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD
Golden Nugget – Lake Charles, LA
Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL
Soaring Eagle – Mount Pleasant, MI

CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA

Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls, ON
Harrah’s – Council Bluffs, IA
Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV
Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN
Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Airway Heights, WA
Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

C2C: Country to Country – UK
Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC
Country Concert – Fort Loramie, OH
Country Fest – Cadott, WI
Country Thunder – Bristol, TN
Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA
Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL

FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR

Auburn Rodeo – Opelika, AL
Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
Florida Strawberry Festival – Plant City, FL
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX
Iowa State Fair – Des Moines, IA

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX
Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC
Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO
Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX
Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL

THEATER OF THE YEAR

Crystal Grand Music Theatre – Wisconsin Dells, WI
Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL
Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN
Orpheum Theater – Omaha, NE
Stiefel Theatre – Salina, KS

OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR

Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH
FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN
Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA
St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL
The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL

ARENA OF THE YEAR

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD
Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
Hertz Arena – Estero, FL
Moody Center – Austin, TX
Simmons Bank Arena – Little Rock, AR
Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, TN

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR

Ron Pateras
Pat Powelson
Michelle Romeo
Stacy Vee
Troy Vollhoffer

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Patrick McDill
Aaron Spalding
Ed Warm
Adam Weiser
Jay Wilson

