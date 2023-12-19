Holly Marie Combs confirms Alyssa Milano got Shannen Doherty fired

Originally appeared on E! Online

It seems Alyssa Milano wasn't so charmed by her costar.

The "Charmed" actress allegedly made an ultimatum to get Shannen Doherty booted from the WB show over their rift, according to fellow costar Holly Marie Combs.

Combs recalled having a meeting with a producer in the early 2000s to learn why Doherty was no longer going to appear as Prue Halliwell.

"He said, ‘We didn't mean to — but we've been backed into this corner — we're basically in this position where it's one or the other,'" she said on the Dec. 18 episode of Doherty's Let's Be Clear podcast. "‘We were told [by Alyssa] it's her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.'"

Combs — who starred as Piper from 1998 to 2006 — said she was surprised by the drama, since she didn't remember any "harsh words" or "brawls" happening between the actresses in front of the crew, noting that the tension was mostly behind the scenes.

Doherty, too, couldn't recall any examples of bad behavior on set.

"I lived a year after that sort of replaying everything in my brain and really trying to find those moments," she shared. "I don't ever remember being mean to her on set."

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum — who gave an update on her years-long cancer battle last month — thought she had been nothing but professional to Milano while directing three episodes of "Charmed" before her 2001 exit.

"I remember an episode I directed where she did something on the Christmas break," she recalled, "and they asked me to work around some things with her and I had no problem with it. I couldn't have been more kind and understanding."

Thus, Doherty explained that she hasn't gotten over the mistreatment she said she faced.

"As you get older, you accept that a situation happened. Acceptance and moving on with your life does not equate to forgiveness," she added. "You just learn a lesson and look at somebody differently and move on."

At the time of her departure, Doherty alluded to their rift as the reason for her exit. "There was too much drama on the set and not enough passion for the work," she told "Entertainment Tonight" in 2001. "I'm 30 years old and I don't have time for drama in my life anymore."

As for Milano, she acknowledged that she and Doherty had difference approaches on "Charmed."

"I think it's hard when you put two very different people together," she told Entertainment Weekly after Doherty left the show. "I'm very laid-back and passive. I have my Buddha. I come in here and meditate. [Shannen's] got a lot of energy, she's very headstrong, she wants to get the job done."

But despite their "rough" moments, she told Andy Cohen in 2013 that she didn't know what led to the "Heathers" star's departure. "I don't know if she got fired," Milano said. "We never really found out what happened."

Doherty shed more light on their dynamic recently, explaining on the Dec. 11 episode of her podcast that she felt "competitiveness" with Milano and accused the "Who's the Boss?" star of creating a "weird divide" between Doherty and Combs.

E! News has reached out to reps for Milano and Doherty for comment but hasn't heard back.