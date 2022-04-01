How Many Grammys Does Beyoncé Have? What to Know Ahead of the 2022 Ceremony

Queen Bee is no stranger to the Grammy Awards. She has been nominated more than 70 times for music's most prestigious award and has 28 Grammy wins under her belt. Continue reading to learn more about Beyoncé's iconic history with the award show ahead of the 64th annual Grammy Awards taking place this Sunday, April 3.

How many Grammys has Beyoncé won?

Beyoncé has garnered a whopping 28 Grammy awards during her career. She earned her first Grammy in 2001 at 19 years old when she was a part of Destiny's Child. The group won two that night for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for the song “Say My Name.”

In 2002 and 2004, Destiny's Child won Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals two more times for "Survivor" and "The Closer I Get to You." 2004 also marked the first year Beyoncé won a Grammy outside of the girl group. She won Best Contemporary R&B Album for "Dangerously in Love" and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for "Dangerously in Love 2." Along with Jay-Z, she also took home the Grammy awards for Best R&B Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "Crazy in Love" (featuring Jay-Z.)

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Her most recent wins were in 2021 when she took home four Grammys for Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade," Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "Savage" (remix by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé,) and Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl" (by Beyoncé, Saint Jhn and Wizkid featuring Blue Ivy Carter,) which marked Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter's first Grammy award win. Blue Ivy Carter was nine years old at the time.

How many Grammys has Beyoncé been nominated for?

Beyoncé has been nominated for 79 Grammy awards. She is the most-nominated woman in Grammy history.

Is Beyoncé nominated for a Grammy for 2022?

Beyoncé is not nominated for a Grammy this year. This marks the first year since the 58th Annual Grammy Awards that the superstar hasn't been in the nominations category.

Want so see who is nominated this year? Here's a full list of Grammy 2022 nominees.

Does Beyoncé hold the record for most Grammy wins?

While Beyoncé does have the most Grammy awards than any other woman, she does not have the most Grammys of all time. The late conductor Georg Solti, who passed away in 1997, has won 31 Grammy awards. Solti's first win was at the 5th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Opera Recording and his most recent win was at the 40th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Opera Recording.

Beyoncé is tied with Quincy Jones in second place for the most Grammy wins. They both have 28.