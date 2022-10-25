celebrity birthdays

How Ryan Reynolds Spent ‘The Best Birthday of All' With Pregnant Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds celebrated his birthday with close family and friends, including wife Blake Lively, who is pregnant with their fourth child

By Angie Orellana Hernandez

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively depart
Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds rang in his 46th birthday in style.

The "Deadpool" star spent his birthday celebrations surrounded by family and friends, as seen in a carousel of images posted to his Instagram Oct. 25. Ryan's brother Terry Reynolds and mother Tamara Stewart Reynolds joined the actor and his wife Blake Lively, who is pregnant with the couple's fourth child, for a seaside celebration.

In one image, Reynolds shows off a pair of sunglasses shaped like colorful cupcakes, with the words "Happy Birthday" above the frame. The close-knit family all posed together for one photo, with the "Gossip Girl" star — dressed in black — and Reynolds in front of a chocolatey birthday cake.

"This birthday was the best birthday of all," he captioned his post. "Thanks for all the kind messages."

Many stars sent the "Free Guy" actor birthday wishes, including Lively's sister Robyn Lively who wrote, "HBD brother! So grateful to be on your "family" plan. But for realsies. Love you so much!"

How did Reynolds spend his day? It appears on the water, as his photos show show the 46 year old poolside, on a boat and then going for a swim.

Reynold's birthday comes two weeks after Lively was spotted joining her husband of 10 years at the stands of London's Wembley Stadium during the Oct. 12 episode of "Welcome to Wrexham." The two were cheering for soccer Wrexham A.F.C., who Reynolds bought along with Rob McElhenney in 2020.

Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds

Lively isn't the only family member cheering on Reynolds as he strives to turn the team into champions.

In a Sept. 22 episode, Reynolds is filmed answering a FaceTime call from Lively and their daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

"Hi Dad, look at you on the field!" his family is heard saying, as Reynolds shows the stadium in the call. Off screen, Lively is heard gushing, "Wow, that's so cool."

Now those are real team players.

Blake Lively is sharing her first pregnancy photos for baby No. 4 – and sending a powerful message to the paparazzi.

