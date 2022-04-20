How to Watch and What to Expect at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards

This year's Latin American Music Awards theme is "La Música Nos Une" (Music unites us) and it will be hosted by international actors Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente.

The Latin American Music Awards will be broadcast live on Telemundo, Universo, and on the Telemundo App on April 21. The musical special will also stream live on Peacock. In Latin America, the cable channel Telemundo Internacional will host the ceremony. The broadcast will begin on Thursday, April 21 at 5 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. ET. at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Additional coverage includes “La Alfombra de los Latin AMAs,” which will air live on Thursday at at 7 p.m. ET and will showcase the arrivals of the stars on the red carpet.

Telemundo “El PreShow” will stream live at 7 p.m. ET from the red carpet. “Latin AMAs: Acceso VIP” will air following the awards ceremony at 11:35 p.m. ET / 8:35 p.m. PT. The special will be a behind-the-scenes tour of the awards show.

Telemundo “El Post Show” will stream online one day after the ceremony on Friday, April 22 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, and it will be hosted by Alix Aspe and Andrea Meza live from Las Vegas.

Who Will Perform?

The Black Eyed Peas will kick off the ceremony with a bilingual rendition of their song "Where is the Love." Ukrainian pop and R&B singer, NK (Nastya Kamenskykh), will also participate in the performance.

The long list of performers also includes Calibre 50, Ozuna, Gerardo Ortiz, Los Angeles Azules, Sofia Reyes, Esteman, Nicki Nicole, Gloria Trevi and more.

Who is Nominated?

Bad Bunny leads in nominations with ten nods, while Jhay Cortez received eight and J Balvin, Karol G and Rauw Alejandro each received seven nominations.

Lupita D'Alessio will be honored with the Legend Award and Christian Nodal will be presented with the Extraordinary Evolution Award.