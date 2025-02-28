How to watch all 10 best picture nominees before the 2025 Oscars

If you haven’t already caught up on all of the Academy Award nominees for best picture in 2025, you’ve no time to lose.

The stories are grand (Witches! Construction! Pope elections! Folk music!) and full of incredible performances, sets, music and cinematography you won’t want to miss.

Here’s the list of the 10 best picture nominees and where you can watch them (though beware, at least one is still only in theaters).

Set some binge time before the Oscars air on Sunday, March 2, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Now, where’s the popcorn?

'Anora'

Nominations: Best picture (Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker), directing (Sean Baker), lead actress (Mikey Madison), supporting actor (Yura Borisov), original screenplay (Sean Baker), editing (Sean Baker)

What’s the story? Young sex worker Ani falls for a client Igor (Mark Eydelshteyn), who’s an immature son of a Russian oligarch. They marry, but trouble ensues.

Where to watch: Rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, Prime Video or YouTube

'The Brutalist'

Nominations: Best picture (Brady Corbet, D.J. Gugenheim, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, Nick Gordon), directing (Brady Corbet), lead actor (Adrien Brody), supporting actress (Felicity Jones), supporting actor (Guy Pearce), original screenplay (Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold), cinematography (Lol Crawley), original score (Daniel Blumberg), film editing (Dávid Jancsó), production design (Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia)

What’s the story? A talented architect and his wife escape Europe post-WWII and are hired by a mysterious client with a lot of money and big ideas.

Where to watch: Theaters, or buy on AppleTV, Fandango at Home, Google Play, Prime Video, YouTube

'A Complete Unknown'

Nominations: Best picture (Fred Berger, James Mangold, Alex Heineman), directing (James Mangold), lead actor (Timothée Chalamet), supporting actress (Monica Barbaro), supporting actor (Edward Norton), adapted screenplay (Jay Cocks, James Mangold), costume design (Arianne Phillips), sound (Tod A Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey, David Giammarco)

What’s the story? Young folk musician Bob Dylan takes the world by storm, but isn’t the easiest person to get along with.

Where to watch: Theaters, and for purchase or rental on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango At Home.

'Conclave'

Nominations: Best picture (Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael Jackman), lead actor (Ralph Fiennes), supporting actress (Isabella Rossellini), adapted screenplay (Peter Straughan), film editing (Nick Emerson), production design (Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter), costume design (Lisy Christl), original score (Volker Bertelmann)

What’s the story? After the current pope dies, cardinals assemble to elect the new leader, but conspiracies among the candidates threaten to change the church’s foundation.

Where to watch: Theaters and streaming on Peacock.

'Dune: Part Two'

Nominations: Best picture (Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, Denis Villeneuve), cinematography (Greig Fraser), production design (Shane Vieau, Patrice Vermette), sound (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill), visual effects (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer)

What’s the story? A young man unites with locals on a desert planet and fulfills a long-standing prophecy to take back the resources of the planet for the inhabitants.

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix, Max, Hulu with a Max bundle and available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home and Prime Video.

'Emilia Pérez'

Nominations: Best picture (Pascal Caucheteux, Jacques Audiard), international feature film (France), directing (Jacques Audiard), lead actress (Karla Sofía Gascón), adapted screenplay (Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, Nicholas Livecchi), cinematography (Paul Guilhaume), editing (Juliette Welfling), makeup and hair (Julia Floch-Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini), original score (Clément Ducol, Camille), sound (Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz, Niels Barletta), two nominations for original song: (Clément Ducol, Camille, Jaques Audiard for “El Mal”) and (Clément Ducol, Camille for “Mi Camino”).

What’s the story? A Mexican cartel leader fakes her death to transform into a woman and live her true life helping others.

Where to watch: Stream on Netflix.

'I'm Still Here'

Nominations: Best picture (Maria Carlota Bruno, Rodrigo Teixeira), best international feature film (Brazil), lead actress (Fernanda Torres)

What’s the story? A mother finds a new life after her family’s world is torn apart amid a military dictatorship in Brazil in 1971.

Where to watch: Only in theaters for now.

'Nickel Boys'

Nominations: Best picture (Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joslyn Barnes), adapted screenplay (RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes)

What’s the story? Two young men become friends while dealing with a terrible reform school in Florida.

Where to watch: Streaming on MGM+, available for purchase or rental on AppleTV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube.

'The Substance'

Nominations: Best picture (Coralie Fargeat, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner), directing (Coralie Fargeat), lead actress (Demi Moore), original screenplay (Coralie Fargeat), makeup and hair (Pierre Oliver Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Marilyne Scarselli)

What’s the story? An aging celebrity takes a drug that replicates her cells and temporarily creates a younger version of herself.

Where to watch: Stream on Mubi and Prime Video, rent or purchase on Apple TV or Fandango at Home.

'Wicked'

Nominations: Best picture (Mark Platt), lead actress (Cynthia Erivo), supporting actress (Ariana Grande), editing (Myron Kerstein), production design (Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales), costume design (Paul Tazewell), sound (Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson, John Marquis), visual effects (Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk, Paul Corbould)

What’s the story? A young, green-skinned witch excels despite discrimination and befriends a shallow but loyal fellow aspiring wand-wielder in Oz.

Where to watch: Wicked" is streaming on Peacock starting March 21 and is currently available to purchase on Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, Fandango at Home and YouTube.

