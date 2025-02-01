How to watch the 2025 Grammys and Live From E! red carpet pre-show

Originally appeared on E! Online

There's no award show that sounds as sweet as the Grammys.

Music's biggest and brightest stars are gearing up for the 2025 Grammy Awards for what is sure to be a night filled with epic moments, iconic performances and jaw-dropping fashion.

Help at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, the Feb. 2 event will bring together artists from all genres of music, including recording industry superstars like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Post Malone, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar, just to name a few.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

When it comes to the nominations for this year's ceremony, Bey unsurprisingly leads the pack. Her Cowboy Carter earned a whopping 11 nominations—meaning she is now the artist with the most Grammy nominations in history with 99 in total to date.

Eilish, Lamar, Malone and Charli xcx are all tied for second place with seven noms each, while Swift's Tortured Poets Society was honored in six categories.

Meanwhile, some major first-time nominees are also having quite the moment. For instance, 2024's breakout chart-topping darlings Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan will go head to head for multiple impressive titles, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

PHOTOS 2025 Grammy Nominations: Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and More Snubs and Surprises

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth year in a row, the 2025 ceremony will look a little different to viewers at home. That's because the Grammys telecast will be reimagined to raise funds to support relief efforts and aid music professionals impacted by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, the Recording Academy announced earlier this month.

Keep reading to find out how you can watch the 2025 Grammys on TV and online, plus all the details on E!'s red carpet experience and interviews before and after the telecast.

When are the 2025 Grammys?

The Grammys will take place Sunday, Feb. 2, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

How can I watch the 2025 Grammys?

The Grammys ceremony will air live on CBS. The show will also be streaming on Paramount+.

What time are the 2025 Grammys?

The three-and-a-half-hour Grammys ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who is hosting the 2025 Grammys?

Trevor Noah is returning for his fifth consecutive year as host.

Who is nominated at the 2025 Grammys?

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter leads this year's nominees, while Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Charli xcx follow with seven noms each. (See the full list of nominees in nearly 100 categories here.) As for the coveted Album of the Year category, Charli xcx and Billie Eilish will face off against Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, André 3000 and Jacob Collier.

Who is performing at the 2025 Grammys?

Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Janelle Monae, Cynthia Erivo, Lainey Wilson, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Shakira, Doechii, Raye, John Legend, Sheryl Crow and Teddy Swims will all take the stage to perform during this year's show. Plus, expect a star-studded salute to the life and legacy of the late, great Quincy Jones.

When does E!'s 2025 Grammys red carpet begin?

Live From E!: Countdown to the Grammys kicks off Sunday, Feb. 2, at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT with star-studded programming celebrating music’s biggest night. Before the most anticipated artists arrive, NBC Sports producer and host Maria Taylor, comedian Loni Love and fashion expert Zanna Roberts Rassi will host the ultimate countdown, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes fashion insights straight from the stylists working with the stars. Plus, music expert Carter Gregory will join E! to break down the night’s top nominees.

Live From E!: Grammys immediately follows at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT where Zuri Hall and The Traitor's Wells Adams will interview artists and presenters ahead of the ceremony. E! News’ Keltie Knight and Roberts Rassi will also provide live reactions and share behind-the-scenes stories during the arrivals. Plus, E!’s iconic Glambot returns to capture the most epic and unforgettable Grammys looks.

The celebration continues as E! News’ Justin Sylvester, Love Island USA’s Ariana Madix and The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams join Live From E!: Grammys After Party starting at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT for a live breakdown of the night’s buzziest stories, from the big wins and the show-stopping performances, to the one-of-a-kind fashion moments and more.

Gear up for the 2025 Live from E!: Grammys, as brand partners Jeep Wagoneer S and Walmart delight fans during the music filled evening from in-show moments to shoppable content.

Live From E!: Grammys is produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

E!'s social coverage of the Grammys will take place all weekend long on E! News' Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook. And fashion lovers must follow @Einsider on Instagram to see every jaw-dropping outfit.

For a full recap of the most talked-about moments from the 2025 ceremony, don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 3, at 11 p.m.