Celebrity News

Actor Ian McKellen, 85, is hospitalized after toppling off stage in London

The theater was evacuated and the play was canceled as medics treated the actor.

By The Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, actor Ian McKellen poses on the red carpet at the 12th edition of the Rome Film Festival.
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File

Actor Ian McKellen is expected to make a full recovery after he toppled off a London stage Monday during a fight scene and was hospitalized, a spokesperson said.

McKellen, 85, was in “good spirits” after doctors said a scan showed he was expected to fully recover from the fall, a spokesperson for the Noel Coward Theatre said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The stage and screen veteran known for playing Gandalf in the “Lord of the Rings” films and many stage roles over a six decade career cried out in pain after the fall, according to a BBC journalist at the theater.

McKellen was playing John Falstaff in “Player Kings,” a production of Henry IV, parts one and two, adapted and directed by Robert Icke, at the Noel Coward Theatre.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He lost his footing and fell off the stage in a scene with the Prince of Wales and Henry Percy. The tumble startled theatergoers.

news Jul 10, 2023

Bearer of Rare ‘One Ring' Card From ‘Lord of the Rings' Lore Could Fetch $2 Million and Face Hefty Tax Bill

Business Sep 3, 2022

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Was Watched by More Than 25 Million Globally, Amazon Says

“Sir Ian seemed to trip as he moved downstage to take a more active part in the scene,” audience member Paul Critchley told the PA news agency, saying it was a shock. “He picked up momentum as he moved downstage which resulted in him falling off the stage directly in front of the audience.”

Staff and two doctors in the audience helped the ailing actor, the spokesperson said.

The theater was evacuated and the play was canceled. The production for Tuesday was also canceled to give McKellen time to rest.

McKellen’s career includes playing Magneto in the X-Men films and several Shakespearean characters including Richard II, Macbeth and King Lear.

He has won a Tony Award for “Amadeus,” several Laurence Olivier Awards and has been nominated for two Oscars and several BAFTA awards.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us