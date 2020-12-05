‘I'm Getting Stronger Every Day': R&B Singer Jeremih Released From Hospital After COVID Battle

R&B singer Jeremih is recovering at home weeks after he was hospitalized with a severe case of COVID-19, his family said in a statement on Saturday.

The 33-year-old artist, whose real name is Jeremy Felton, was placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit last month at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. His representative said at the time that his condition was "rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions."

“Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently. Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body," the representative said.

In the statement released Saturday and obtained by NBC News, Felton thanked the doctors and nurses "for saving my life."

