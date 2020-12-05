Jeremih

‘I'm Getting Stronger Every Day': R&B Singer Jeremih Released From Hospital After COVID Battle

The 33-year-old artist, whose real name is Jeremy Felton, was placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit last month

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

R&B singer Jeremih is recovering at home weeks after he was hospitalized with a severe case of COVID-19, his family said in a statement on Saturday.

The 33-year-old artist, whose real name is Jeremy Felton, was placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit last month at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. His representative said at the time that his condition was "rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions."

“Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently. Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body," the representative said.

In the statement released Saturday and obtained by NBC News, Felton thanked the doctors and nurses "for saving my life."

This article tagged under:

Jeremihcoronavirus
