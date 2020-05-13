Matt Damon

In a Quiet Irish Seaside Town, Matt Damon is on Lockdown

"Dalkey is incredible, it's one of the most beautiful places we've ever been," Damon said.

Matt Damon on lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown has made life strange for many in Ireland, but the residents of a Dublin seaside suburb are getting used to a particularly surreal sight: Hollywood actor Matt Damon, according to NBC News.

Damon, his wife Luciana Barroso, and their youngest three children arrived in Ireland in March, before lockdown restrictions took effect, so he could continue shooting on the now suspended Ridley Scott film "The Last Duel."

Since then Damon — who starred in "Contagion," about a fictional deadly pandemic — has been isolating in the village of Dalkey. After multiple sightings by locals, and attempts to track him down, Damon broke his silence in an interview Wednesday with Dublin radio station Spin 1038.

"I arrived before lockdown. I'm in the middle of a movie, we shot the first half in France and rest in Ireland but the movie was shut down in early March," Damon said.

Read the full story at NBC News.com

This article tagged under:

Matt Damoncoronavirus
