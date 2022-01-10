In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2022 Published 23 mins ago • Updated 18 mins ago Remember those we have lost in 2022, including celebrities, athletes and other public pioneers. 5 photos 1/5 Roden Eckenroth/FilmMagic via Getty Images Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” has died, according to authorities in Florida. He was 65. 2/5 Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images Dwayne Hickman, the actor who played the titular Dobie in "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis," died of complications from Parkinson's on Jan. 9, 2022. The actor, producer and television executive was 87 when he died in his home in Los Angeles, according to his family. 3/5 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Michael Lang, a co-creator and promoter of the 1969 Woodstock music festival that served as a touchstone for generations of music fans, has died. A spokesperson for Lang's family says the 77-year-old had been battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma and passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in a New York City hospital. 4/5 Larry Busacca/VF14/Getty Images for Vanity Fair Actor Sidney Poitier, the first Black male Oscar winner and an icon of the golden age of Hollywood, died at the age of 94 on Jan. 7, 2022. 5/5 Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic Peter Bogdanovich, the director of "The Last Picture Show" and "Paper Moon," died at the age of 82 on Jan. 6, 2022. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker was part of the "New Hollywood" wave of the 60s and 70s, after spending time as a journalist and film critic. This article tagged under: In MemoriamobituaryCelebrities More Photo Galleries In Photos: Bronx Blaze, Worst NYC Fire in 30+ Years, Leaves Dozens Gravely Injured Sidney Poitier's Life in Pictures Snow Photos: See How Much Snow Is Falling on Jan. 7, 2022 Photos: Neighbors, Firefighters, Officials Grieve After Fire Kills 12 in Philly