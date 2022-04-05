Influencer Lexi Reed Hospitalized for 2nd Time in 2 Months for Stomach and Leg Pains

Lexi Reed is having a tough year.

After spending a nearly month in the hospital earlier this year, the weight loss influencer took to her Instagram Stories to share she has been hospitalized yet again due to severe pain in her legs and stomach.

"Not how I wanted to spend my Monday," the 31-year-old posted on April 4, along with a photo of the emergency room entrance. "Been in pain the last two weeks with my legs and stomach & it's not getting better so here we are."

With her husband Danny Reed by her side, Lexi insisted she was "gonna get some answers." "Unfortunately, here we go again," she said. "Basically I'm having really hard knots in my stomach that have been getting worse. My legs are really heavy and they hurt really bad. And I've had a temperature of over 101 since Thursday that we've been trying to keep down with acetaminophen."

She also revealed that she can't walk on her own and explained that her leg pain has "just got worse" in the last two weeks.

Following an overnight stay, Lexi shared a video from her hospital bed on April 5, writing, "Just waiting on answers for the knots on my stomach, hips, and all the issues with my right leg. Pain level has been an 8."

The influencer — also known under the pseudonym of Fat Girl Fed Up — found social media fame for losing over 300 pounds with diet and exercise. She was hospitalized back in January after she couldn't keep any food down for several days.

According to Lexi, her blood sugar significantly dropped and her organs started to fail when she arrived to the emergency room. To save her life, doctors put her on a ventilator and medically induced a coma. After spending nearly a month in the hospital, Lexi was released but due to kidney failure, she needed dialysis three times a week.

Just two weeks before her most recent hospitalization, the Indiana-native was celebrating the news that her kidneys were improving and she was taken off dialysis.

"This has been an emotional experience but I'm also so grateful for all this body has done for me despite the good and bad times," she posted to Instagram at the time. "I still have a long way to go in this new part of my journey with my health, struggles, and even some unanswered questions - but happy to still be going in the right direction after such a scare this year."

Amid her latest hospitalization, Lexi told her followers she's "ready to just feel like myself again."

"We're just ready for some answers," she said. "Ready for all this to be over. Ready to be healthy and in the gym. just haven't said a lot in the last two weeks because I was hoping I would get better and here we are. So, positive prayers, thank you."

She added, "It's been just one thing after another but I'm still trying to smile."