Is there a new ‘Saturday Night Live' this weekend? Everything to know

With the weekend now upon us, it's time to wonder, is there a new "Saturday Night Live" this week?

The answer: Yes!

Who is hosting 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend?

This week's host will be "A Complete Unknown" star Timothée Chalamet.

It will be the "Dune" star's fourth time hosting the show, and one of his first public outings since being nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayel of music legend Bob Dylan.

Who is the musical gust for "Saturday Night Live' this weekend?

The musical guest for this week is also Timothée Chalamet, who sang Dylan's songs himself in "A Complete Unknown." It will be his first time as the show's musical guest.

After this week, the show will take another break before returning in mid-February, when it will have a new episode that will be followed a Sunday night live broadcast of “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” on Feb. 16.