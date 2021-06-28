Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence on Britney Spears' Shocking Conservatorship Testimony

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out after Britney Spears' latest court hearing.

In a series of videos posted through Instagram Stories on Monday, the 30-year-old actress addressed her sister's shocking testimony and plea to end her conservatorship after more than a decade.

"I just want to take a second to address a few things," Jamie Lynn began. "The only reason I haven't before is because I felt like until my sister is able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place or it wasn't the right thing to do. Now that she has very clearly spoken and said what she needed, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say."

The "Zoey 101" star continued by saying she has "loved, adored and supported" Britney since the day she was born. And although she may not have been outspoken in the past, Jamie Lynn assured fans she was supportive of her older sister behind closed doors.

"I don't care if she wants to run off to the rainforest and have a gazillion babies in the middle of nowhere or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before," she explained. "I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness."

"I have made a very conscious choice to only participate in her life as her sister, as an aunt to those boys. Maybe I didn't support the way the public may have liked me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after...note that."

Britney is the proud mom to Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, with ex Kevin Federline.

On June 23, Britney spoke to a Los Angeles judge and requested that her conservatorship be terminated. In her statement, the Grammy winner alleged that she had been subjected to numerous psych evaluations, medications and that she was traumatized by her father, Jamie Spears, through his control. Jamie has served as a co-conservator of Britney's estate since 2008.

After Britney spoke, an attorney shared a statement on behalf of Jamie. "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain," the statement read. "Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

In March, Jamie's attorney told CNN, "Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any 'Father of the Year' award. Like any parent, he doesn't always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest."

In her latest social media posts, Jamie Lynn tried to distance herself from her extended family proclaiming she was "my own person" who was "speaking for myself."

"I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago. Oh, not on big public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters," she shared. "So, I am very proud she has taken that step. If ending the conservatorship or whatever hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 percent because I support my sister. I love my sister, always have and always will as long as she's happy. So, let's keep praying. That's all."

After the hearing, the judge praised Britney for her courage in speaking out, but said the music superstar needs to submit a petition to the court requesting the termination of the conservatorship before any next steps could be taken. No new dates were set.