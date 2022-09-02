Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda Announces She's Been Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

The two-time Oscar winner says she's started chemotherapy, but won't let that treatment slow her activism

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Oscar-winning actor Jane Fonda announced Friday that she's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma — but vowed that chemotherapy will not slow her political activism.

The 84-year-old Fonda said she's confident of overcoming this health crisis.

"So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," she posted to Instagram.

"This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Jane FondaCancerchemotherapyCancer Treatmentnon-hodgkins lymphoma
