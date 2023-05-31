Music & Musicians

Janelle Monáe Announces ‘Age of Pleasure' North American Tour

The tour will include stops at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and L.A.'s YouTube Theater

By Marsha Green

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Janelle Monáe is going on tour.

The American singer, rapper and actress has announced that she will be going on a North American tour in support of her upcoming album - "The Age of Pleasure" - which is due out on June 9 via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records. This marks the 37-year-old singer's first album in five years since 2018’s "Dirty Computer."

The 26-city trek, which is titled the "Age of Pleasure Tour," will kick off on August 30 in Seattle, Wash., winding through a total of 26 U.S. and Canadian cities before wrapping up in Inglewood, Cali., on October 18.

Monáe recently told Rolling Stones in an interview that “being an artist gets lonely” and the new album has helped to calm her anxiety.

“I think being an artist gets lonely,” Monáe said. “Most people don’t understand what’s going on in my brain. Community has been so helpful to me; it’s beautiful that I have a title called The Age of Pleasure because it actually re-centers me. It’s not about an album anymore. I’ve changed my whole f------ lifestyle.”

Presale for tickets will go live on Thursday, June 1 for Verizon subscribers, while the general sale will begin Wednesday, June 7 at 10 am, just two days before the album itself drops.

Here's a look at the full list of stops for Monáe’s Age of Pleasure Tour:

Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sep 06 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus

Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

