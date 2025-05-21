Jason Kelce's daughter Bennett adorably crashes Travis Kelce video

Originally appeared on E! Online

Bennett Kelce is running interference on her dad's job.

During a segment on his "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce's 2-year-old daughter — who he shares with wife Kylie Kelce — adorably interrupted his conversation with cohost Travis Kelce with her crying.

“Bennie’s in time out right now,” Jason explained to his brother during the May 21 episode, before addressing the toddler directly. "Bennie, are you OK?"

And once she'd already crashed the show, the former Philadelphia Eagles center — who also shares daughters Wyatt Kelce, 5, Elliotte Kelce, 4, and Finnley Kelce, 7 weeks, with Kylie — proceeded to involve her in the discussion, joking that Bennett was upset over the NFL proposing a rule that would change the league to playoff seeding.

"You don’t like the rule change either?" Jason asked. "You think the division winner should keep their home game, right? Yeah, I think she thinks that.”

The ESPN analyst went on to pester his little one about another potential rule change as well, asking, "Bennie, what do you think about the tush push? Should the Eagles be allowed to do the tush push?”

But Bennett refused to provide an answer, reminding her dad, "I'm in timeout."

However, that didn't stop Jason, 37, from trying to get her thoughts on the matter.

"You're in timeout?" he replied. "Should the NFL be in timeout for proposing the tush push? No?"

Finally giving up on getting a response, Jason quipped, "OK, you're not being any fun right now."

Of course, this isn't the first time one of the Kelce kids have made an appearance on "New Heights." Last month, Jason held his youngest daughter Finnley on camera so she could virtually meet her uncle Travis just days after her birth.

“Hey little muffin!” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed when she appeared in frame during the April 2 episode of "New Heights." “Look at you. You hanging out with mom?”

Travis added, “Finn, you just look adorable, I don’t even have anything to say to you.”