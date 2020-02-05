Jay-Z Says Family’s Sitting During National Anthem at Super Bowl Not Political Statement

Rapper Jay-Z said he and his family were not trying to make a political statement when they remained seated during the national anthem at the Super Bowl, according to NBC News.

In a video posted Sunday by TMZ, the rap mogul, his wife, Beyoncé, and their 8-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, were seen sitting as they watched Demi Lovato's performance. The gesture led to speculation that the celebrity couple was making a silent protest.

But, during a discussion Tuesday at Columbia University, Jay-Z said that wasn't the case.

"It wasn't. Sorry," he said when asked if his family's remaining in their seats was meant to convey a message. "It really wasn't."

