Jenna Dewan is pregnant with baby no. 3, her 2nd with fiancé Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan is stepping up for another chapter of motherhood.

The dancer and her fiancé Steve Kazee are expecting their second baby together, she announced Jan. 17.

Their little one will join big brother Callum, 3, as well as big sister Everly, 10, who Dewan shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

"I've just entered the second trimester," Dewan told Romper, "and I feel alive again."

And grateful—especially to have her fiancé by her side.

"He's so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he's so loving, and he's funny, and he's really just incredible," the Step Up star said of the singer, who she began dating in 2018. "It's one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I'm so excited to see him with a little baby again."

Especially after having given birth last time in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was wild to be postpartum at the same time as all those changes in the world," the 43-year-old explained. "Then also having all that downtime to really nest, but then also being afraid."

Today, she feels a bit different, albeit exhausted as she works on the drama series "The Rookie" through her pregnancy.

"It helps balance my mind," she continued. "And 'The Rookie' is truly the most dreamy, incredible job. Everyone is so lovely. It's really fun, and it's easy, and it flows, and so I think that's a big part of why it's easy for me to work pregnant."

As she noted, "I've been on other sets that are obviously a lot more difficult. So, I love it. You're tired, but when is a mom not tired?"

However, she believes this pregnancy will be her last. And for that, they don't plan to find out the sex before their baby's arrival.

"You don't race to the end because this is the last time," she shared. "So, there's a bit of joy and a little sadness. I'm really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days. I really love being a mom. That's something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now."