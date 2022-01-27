Jenna Ushkowitz

Jenna Ushkowitz of ‘Glee' Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband David Stanley

Almost six months after "Glee" alum tied the knot with David Stanley, the two are celebrating another huge milestone: They're expecting their first baby

The "Glee" family is getting a tiny new member: Jenna Ushkowitz is pregnant.

The 35-year-old actress recently announced that she and husband David Stanley are expecting a bundle of joy this summer. "Our hearts are so full," she captioned her Jan. 26 Instagram post of the couple side-by-side. "Baby Girl Stanley coming in June."

Immediately after Jenna shared the exciting news, the happy couple received plenty of well wishes and comments of praise from former co-stars and friends including Max Adler--who played Dave in the musical series--with the actor writing tons of heart-eye emojis, adding, "Congrats!!!!" Ryan Dorsey, who is the father of the 6-year-old son of Jenna's late co-star Naya Rivera, also gave his salutations.

The exciting announcement comes almost six months after Jenna and David, who dated for three years, tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony last July. The pair said their "I dos" in a romantic outdoor setting in Los Angeles, as Jenna dished to Brides.

"We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams," Jenna told the outlet. "It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family."

The actress also reflected on her big day last December in a celebratory New Year's Eve Instagram post dedicated to her spouse.

"One of the best/most memorable years to date with so many milestones, while being one of the hardest years of our lives as a collective," she captioned a black-and-white photo of the couple from their ceremony. "I'm choosing to focus on the good today, as we move forward into 2022 with the incredible tribe we have built, made up of support and love. Here's to brighter times ahead and to slowly creeping into 2022."

And the brighter times are officially here.

