Jennifer Aniston Says She Suffers From Insomnia and Used to Sleepwalk

Jennifer Aniston has had some rough nights.

The 53-year-old actress recently revealed she has suffered from sleep problems for decades, ranging from insomnia to sleepwalking.

"I think it started somewhere in my 30s or even earlier, but you just don't start to notice the effects of a lack of sleep when we're younger because we're so invincible," she told People in an interview published April 15. "It began as something that I would just accept and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day and your work and your mind function and your physique."

The "Friends" alum said she would try to go to sleep and would wind up just watching the clock. She added, "And the more I worry about it, the harder it is to fall asleep."

Aniston said she even sleepwalked at times, a habit she has now dropped, she thinks.

"I've been woken up by house alarms going off that I've set off," she admitted, "And I don't think I do that anymore. That was when I was super sleep deprived."

"The Morning Show" star said she initially put off seeking treatment for her sleep issues, but in the last few years, she realized she needed some serious help.

"It became something that I really was struggling with," she said. "It used to be the last thing on the list, but you can't really abide by the three pillars of health -- which are diet, exercise and sleep -- if you can't really exercise and you can't really eat right if you haven't slept well because your body clock is so completely thrown off."

Now Aniston sticks to a set bedtime each night and leaves her phone out of the bedroom. But one thing she won't stop doing is sleeping in bed with her three dogs.

"It's just too cozy when they cuddle!" she said. "It's worth it."