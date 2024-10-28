Jennifer Garner documents reality of being a mom in a haunted house: ‘Take my son!'

Jennifer Garner filmed her hilarious, and slightly frightening, experience taking her 12-year-old son Samuel to a haunted house.

The mother and son kicked off their Halloween festivities early and visited a scary attraction that caused the actor to laugh and seemingly shed a few tears.

On Oct. 27, Garner shared a funny clip on Instagram of her filming herself while the duo made their way through the haunted house, encountering terrifying characters who attempted to startle them.

As the video began, the “13 Going on 30” star let out a few small screams as the text, “Moms in a haunted house,” appeared.

“I see you. I see you!” she shouted at some unknown figure who failed at surprising her. The character then started to follow her as Garner laughed and ran away.

“I don’t like when they pursue us. Don’t pursue!” she shouted.

When she spotted another person, this time she playfully yelled, “Stay there!”

“I see you and I’m not frightened of you,” she told a different character. But it seems the proud mom was a little spooked, and Samuel noticed.

The pre-teen, who was off camera, said, “Mom, you’re breaking my hand.” He laughed and added, “I can’t actually feel my hand.”

Garner noticed another figure and was so afraid she jokingly said, “I’m not who you want. Take my son!”

Toward the end of the clip, the actor heard a loud noise and started screaming again. Text on the screen read, “(Looks like laughing, might be crying).”

After some more unnerving moments, she decided to give credit to one of the haunted house workers. “That is very effective,” she praised before the video ended.

Fans in the comments enjoyed the documentary-style footage and Garner’s funny reactions.

“Best haunted house video ever !” one said.

Another wrote, “Girl you got Alias and Elektra skills. They should be afraid of you,” referencing some of Garner’s most action-filled roles.

Despite her unnerving trip to the haunted house, it seems Garner is still a big fan of Halloween. She previously shared an adorable video of her singing to her pumpkins in honor of National Pumpkin Day. She also re-shared multiple videos and pictures on her Instagram story of fans dressing up as her character from “13 Going on 30.”

