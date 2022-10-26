Before you call Jennifer Garner nice, she wants you to stop and think twice.



As the "Yes Day" actress noted, although she has long been associated with the delightful description, there's more than meets the eye.



"I have no reason not to be nice," she told Town & Country in an article published Oct. 26. "My life is lovely."

However, there's more to her than just a pleasant persona. Garner added, "I'm not always just nice. I can also be salty, and I can be taciturn, or I can be really serious about what I want to get done. It's not that I feel I'm underestimated in that way—I'm not afraid to stand up for myself and say, ‘Just so you know, this isn't going to fly with me.'"



And it's just those situations where the "13 Going on 30" star doesn't want anyone to get caught off guard. "When that happens," she continued. "I don't want you to be shocked that I'm a real person."

Equally as shocking, as the actress shared, was the decision she made to throw herself a grand party in honor of her 50th birthday in April. "I basically had a wedding for myself," the "Alias" alum, whose ex Ben Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez two months later, told the outlet. "I was so shocked that I was doing it."

This isn't the first time that the actress—who shares kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 with Ben—has opened up about what she's learned about herself over the years. Last year, Garner reflected on the ways she has grown during the time spent at home over the course of the pandemic.



"I've learned that I'm pretty sturdy," she told People in March 2021. "I'm okay when I'm in the house by myself. I'm okay when it's just the kids and me. I'm okay when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I'm really okay."