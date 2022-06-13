Jennifer Hudson Becomes an EGOT Winner at the 2022 Tony Awards

Jennifer Hudson has achieved the exclusive status of EGOT with her Tony win for producing the Broadway musical “A Strange Loop.”

“A Strange Loop” received a record 11 Tony nominations including Best Musical and Best Actor. The show, written by Michael R. Jackson, won the Tony Award for Best Musical and Jackson won the award for Best Book of a Musical.

The lingo of “EGOT” refers to individuals who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony over the course of their career in entertainment. Only 16 other individuals have achieved the rare EGOT status. Hudson now is the 17th.

CAN YOU BELIEVE WE GOT @IAMJHUD HER EGOT !?! pic.twitter.com/40Wb0zy874 — A Strange Loop on Broadway (@StrangeLoopBway) June 13, 2022

Other significant figures who have also won all four awards include Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Audrey Hepburn, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols and Whoopi Goldberg.

Hudson won her first of the four awards, an Oscar, for her supporting role in 2006's "Dreamgirls." She is a two-time Grammy winner, having won her first one for her 2009 self-titled album.

She went on to score a Daytime Emmy in 2021, for the animated short "Baba Yaga," which she executive produced.