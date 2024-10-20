Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant, expecting baby No. 2 with Cooke Maroney

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jennifer Lawrence is going to become a mother of two.

The Oscar winner is pregnant with her second baby, her rep confirmed to Vogue Oct. 20. The news comes hours after she was photographed showcasing a baby bump in a white T-shirt, paired with black pants, while out to dinner in Los Angeles.

E! News has reached out to Jennifer's rep for comment and has not heard back.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The 34-year-old's latest outing took place on her and her husband Cooke Maroney's fifth wedding anniversary. The pair, who married in Newport, Rhode Island in October 2019, are parents to a son, Cy, 2.

While Lawrence has been notoriously private about her personal life, she has occasionally shared tidbits about her child and her experiences as a first-time mom. In 2022, the "Hunger Games" star revealed Cy is named after American painter Cy Twombly, a favorite artist of her husband, an art gallery director.

READ Inside Jennifer Lawrence's Mom Life With Son Cy and Husband Cooke Maroney David Fisher/Shutterstock

"It’s so scary to talk about motherhood," Lawrence told Vogue at the time. "Only because it’s so different for everybody."

She continued, "The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, preciousssss."

Lawrence has also shared her thoughts on raising a child whose parent is famous.

"Of course, I’ve contemplated having a child that’s being born into a lifestyle that’s different from his friends," she told fellow actress Cameron Diaz in a 2023 Interview magazine chat. "But kids have advantages and disadvantages when they’re born, all of them."

Lawrence continued, "The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he’s loved, and that he’s our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness. I’m sure there will be challenges specifically from my choices and my lifestyle, and we’ll both have to confront that and deal with it when that day comes."