Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite weeks after divorce filing

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reunited publicly for the first time since she filed for divorce.

The two stepped out for a blended family outing in Los Angeles Sept. 14 more than three weeks after the "Hustlers" actress submitted court papers to end their marriage.

That afternoon, Affleck and Lopez were pictured walking into a hotel with his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's youngest kids Seraphina Affleck, 15, and Samuel Affleck, 12, and Lopez's twins Max and Emme, 16, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Affleck, who wore a blue button-down shirt, jeans and Nikes, and while Lopez, who sported a black crop top and high waist dark blue flare jeans, were also photographed inside an SUV, with the actor in the driver's seat and the "Let's Get Loud" singer sitting beside him.

E! News has reached out to reps for both stars for comment on their relationship status and has not heard back.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, in Los Angeles Aug. 20, more than two years after they married in Las Vegas following a whirlwind rekindled romance. In her filing, Lopez noted the pair had separated in April.

The actor — who also shares daughter Violet Affleck, 18, with Garner — and Lopez stepped out for their family outing about a week after the actress walked the red carpet alone at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival's premiere of "Unstoppable", which the Oscar winner, who stayed in Los Angeles, coproduced.

Jennifer Lopez stepped out at her first red carpet since her split from Ben Affleck. The star was at the premiere of “Unstoppable” at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.

One of his coproducers, longtime friend Matt Damon, did attend the premiere and was photographed chatting and holding hands with Lopez at an after-party.

Despite Affleck's absence, "Unstoppable" director William Goldenberg noted that there's no awkwardness among the cast and crew due to the former couple's breakup.

"It's always been about the movie," he said at the premiere, "and that's their personal business. We just kept it about the movie. We just kept her eye on the prize."