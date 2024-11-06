Celebrity News

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck calling her ‘spectacular'

Jennifer Lopez praised the cast and crew of "Unstoppable" while responding to estranged husband and co-producer Ben Affleck’s compliments about her performance in the Netflix drama

By Brahmjot Kaur | E! Online

Jennifer Lopez attends AFI FEST 2024 Presented By Canva “Unstoppable” Screening And Q&A at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on October 26, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for AFI

Jennifer Lopez's love for her colleagues don't cost a thing.

After the actress' estranged husband Ben Affleck praised her performance in the upcoming film "Unstoppable" — which she stars in and he co-produced — as being "spectacular," she returned the favor by suggesting that is the word she would use for everyone involved in the Netflix drama.

"I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes," Lopez reflected in an interview circulating on social media during the Unstoppable U.K. premiere Nov. 5, "as spectacular and wonderful."

In fact, it was a point that the "Goodwill Hunting" star also made while gushing over the film.

""Unstoppable" is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it's similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists," Affleck told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Nov. 3. "It speaks to a certain kind of thing I guess we're drawn to. We really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply connected to the story."

"Jennifer's spectacular," he added, while also complimenting director William Goldenberg as well as her costars Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome, and Bobby Cannavale. "We believed in the right people, and Unstoppable is another example of that."

Despite their differences, the couple — who tied the knot in 2022 and filed to end their marriage in August — is committed to their craft. And the film's director said he witnessed it firsthand.

"It's always been about the movie and that's their personal business," William told E! News in September. "We just kept it about the movie. We just kept her eye on the prize."

Although Affleck, 52, has yet to speak out about the divorce, Lopez, 55, recently reflected on her life since their split.

"You have to be complete, if you want something that's more complete," she said in an interview with Interview magazine last month. "You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn't. And then, this summer, I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'"

For the "On The Floor" singer — who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony — the major life change forced her to confront some uncomfortable emotions.

"It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary," she admitted. "It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it's like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."

And while Lopez navigates life as a single woman, she's tuning out the outside noise and focusing on herself.

"I know I'm a good person," she explained. "I know I'm a good mom. I know who my friends are. I know my friends know who I am, my mom, my dad, all that stuff. If you hope to have a long career, you have to learn how to deal with that part of the business. Some people are going to love you and some are not going to understand you, and some people just want to hate you to hate you, and none of that really matters."

