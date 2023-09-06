Jennifer Love Hewitt addresses comments she looks different after debuting drastic hair change

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jennifer Love Hewitt can't hardly wait to set the record straight about her appearance.

The "9-1-1" actress recently showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, unveiling a fiery red color and blunt bob cut with long curtain bangs on Aug. 25. And while Hewitt's fans gushed over her new 'do, others commented on how her facial features looked different.

This prompted the 44-year-old to address speculation she's had cosmetic procedures done.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sept. 3, Hewitt shared several photos of herself using filters that extremely altered her face.

"So many people said I look different," she cheekily captioned her since-expired post, according to screenshots captured by Allure. "I look the same as always. Couldn't look more natural...Filters don't change you that much."

After poking some fun, the Can't Hardly Wait actress then shared a more serious message to her followers.

"But seriously let people be filtered or unfiltered," she added. "Be good. Be kind. Spread love."

The Heartbreakers star didn't stop there, as she also revealed whether or not she's had any work done.

"I don't usually do this," she began, "but I've had a lot of people say that I've had a brow-lifting procedure. I didn't even know you could lift your brows like that. The only thing that I've done is microblading with Audrey [Glass]."

In addition to microblading her brows—a treatment in which semipermanent tattoo ink is applied to the eyebrows, mimicking the look of individual hairs— Hewitt noted she's a fan of Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty line, including the new Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel.

"I have been using this product and I'm noticing people bringing up my brows," the I Know What You Did Last Summer star said. "Selena, 'Thank you.' I love it, so I'm going to put it up so that you know what it is, but that's what it is. That is the brow lifting that people are talking about. That's all I got."

And while Hewitt didn't offer any insight into her dramatic hair change, she previously hinted at the reason for the style switch-up.

"When a woman wants to change her life," a quote card read in her Aug. 29 Instagram Story. "She cuts her hair short."