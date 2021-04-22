Jersey Shore

‘Jersey Shore' Star Arrested on Domestic Violence Allegation

Police said Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested on suspicion of violating a California law covering violence against intimate partners

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is seen outside Good Morning America on July 9, 2019 in New York City.
Raymond Hall/GC Images

“Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested Thursday for investigation of felony domestic violence, police said.

Ortiz-Magro, 35, was arrested in the coastal Playa del Rey section of Los Angeles, LAPD Officer William Cooper said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said Ortiz-Magro was arrested on suspicion of violating a California law covering violence against intimate partners. No other details on the person were given.

Entertainment News

oscars swag 7 mins ago

Oscars 2021: What's Inside the Swag Suites and Gift Bags

oscars 2021 2 hours ago

Oscar Predictions 2021: What Movies Will Win Best Picture and More

Ortiz-Magro's attorneys, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, said they have just learned of the new allegation and need time to investigate before they can comment.

Ortiz-Magro was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in 2019. Last year, he pleaded no contest to domestic battery and resisting arrest. He remains on probation from that case.

The reality TV star appeared on MTV's original “Jersey Shore” from 2009 to 2012 and more recently on its sequel series, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jersey ShoreRonnie Ortiz-Magro
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us