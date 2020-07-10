Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Husband Welcome 1st Child Together

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are officially proud dads!

The two welcomed their first child together this week, a rep for Ferguson told TODAY.

The 44-year-old “Modern Family” alum actor and his husband, 34, announced they were expecting back in January on “The Late Late Show.”

“It feels like, I’m 44 now, let’s get this show going!” he laughed to host James Cordon. “Tick tock!”

“You are going to make the best parents, the two of you,” Cordon said, excitedly. Ferguson didn’t say what gender the child would be at the time but added the baby would be “human.”

People reports the two named their bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.

"The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three," a rep for Ferguson told People.

Ferguson and Mikita tied the knot in 2013.

