Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Husband Welcome 1st Child Together

Congratulations to the new parents!

By Samantha Kubota | TODAY

In this June 9, 2019, file photo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita attend the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are officially proud dads!

The two welcomed their first child together this week, a rep for Ferguson told TODAY.

The 44-year-old “Modern Family” alum actor and his husband, 34, announced they were expecting back in January on “The Late Late Show.”

Entertainment News

Jada Pinkett Smith 4 hours ago

Jada and Will Smith Address Relationship in ‘Table Talk'

Lady A 3 hours ago

Singer Says Lawsuit Over Lady A Name Is ‘White Privilege'

“It feels like, I’m 44 now, let’s get this show going!” he laughed to host James Cordon. “Tick tock!”

“You are going to make the best parents, the two of you,” Cordon said, excitedly. Ferguson didn’t say what gender the child would be at the time but added the baby would be “human.”

People reports the two named their bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.

"The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three," a rep for Ferguson told People.

Ferguson and Mikita tied the knot in 2013.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Jesse Tyler FergusonModern Family
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us