Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey Steps Down From Joe Biden Role on ‘SNL'

Jim Carrey said on Dec. 19 that he will no longer play President-elect Joe Biden on "Saturday Night Live"

By CORINNE HELLER

Jim Carrey's term as President-elect Joe Biden on "Saturday Night Live" has come to an end.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, more than a month after the U.S. election, the 58-year-old actor bid farewell on Twitter to the guest role he had been playing since October.

"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy's highest call of duty," Carrey wrote. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s--t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"

Entertainment News

The Crown 21 hours ago

Gillian Anderson and ‘The Crown' Creator Peter Morgan Break Up

Charli D'Amelio Dec 18

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Are Getting a Reality Show and the Whole Family's Invited

A source told E! News that Carrey was only scheduled to play Biden through the election. CNN reported that Carrey made the decision to end his role, citing its own source. The insider told the outlet that the actor would have found it difficult to travel back and forth for the show in the long term because he lives in Los Angeles and 'SNL' films in New York.

Carrey made his debut as Biden on the NBC sketch comedy series' season 46 premiere in October, taking over a role previously played by Woody HarrelsonJason Sudeikis and John Mulaney. During his time on 'SNL,' Carrey's Biden sparred with Alec Baldwin's character, President Donald Trump.

Like other celebrity guests taking over famous recurring roles on 'SNL,' Carrey personalized his impression of Biden. While appearing with a silver-white wig and aviator sunglasses, the actor's version of the President-elect was also often reminiscent of the actor's zany "In Living Color" character Fire Marshall Bill. On his last appearance on the show on Nov. 7, he as Biden and Maya Rudolph, playing Vice President-elect Kamala Harrisused his Ace Ventura "loohooser" line while mocking Trump over his election defeat.

NBC and 'SNL' have not announced a replacement actor to play Biden on future episodes.

(NBC and E! are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Jim CarreyJoe BidenSaturday Night LiveSNL
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us