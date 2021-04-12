John Stamos Shares the Sweet Story Behind His Throwback Photo With Elizabeth Olsen

John Stamos is taking a trip down memory lane.

In March, the actor posted a throwback photo of himself smiling alongside a young Elizabeth Olsen. As fans are well aware, Stamos starred on the '90s sitcom "Full House" with her older twin sisters, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, and Elizabeth would occasionally visit the set during her childhood days.

"I was just looking through my pictures one day -- and I have an archive -- and I saw a great picture when she was little," John told E! News during an April interview. "I remember her coming down to set."

In fact, John said he actually bumped into the "WandaVision" actress at a restaurant a few years ago.

"She said, 'I remember you tickling me when I came down to set.' I said, 'Yeah, you're doing great and say hi to everybody,'" he recalled. "It is stunning to see, you know, the twins, all they've accomplished and their empire that they built, and to see her, you know, it's beautiful."

He also praised his former co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin, noting, "I'm so proud of all of them."

Stamos played Uncle Jesse on both "Full House" and the spin-off series "Fuller House," which ended last year. In fact, his son Billy, almost 3, has seen some of Stamos' work.

"It's kind of weird for him," Stamos explained. "I showed him a little bit of 'Full House.'"

Stamos recalled showing his little one part of the 1992 episode "Too Much Monkey Business." In the episode, Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) gets a visit from his sister Wendy, who is a primate researcher and has a pet chimpanzee named Ginger. At one point in the episode, Uncle Jesse is taking a nap and Ginger jumps into his bed.

"Billy was laughing and laughing," Stamos shared, "and so that's all he's seen of that one."

These days, Stamos is starring on the Disney+ show "Big Shot." In the series, he plays Marvyn Korn, a former NCAA men's basketball coach who's fired from his job after throwing a chair at a referee. He takes a coaching job at an all-girls high school. Initially, neither Marvyn nor the players take the team seriously. But as he begins to mentor the young athletes and they begin to believe in themselves, they all learn lessons both on and off the court.

So, what does Billy think of his dad's performance? "He's seen the preview of 'Big Shot' and all he cares about is throwing the chair," Stamos said. "He wants to see dad throw a chair. 'Throw a chair, dad! Throw a chair!'"

"Big Shot" starts streaming on Disney+ April 16.

-Reporting by Spencer Lubitz