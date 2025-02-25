Jon Stewart may have gotten himself more than just a wee bit too worked up while hosting “The Daily Show” on Feb. 24.

The funnyman injured his hand when he smashed a coffee mug while he spoke about how the Department of Government Efficiency is approaching pharmaceutical subsidies during a segment on the agency’s budget cuts.

“The companies we subsidize with billions of dollars are allowing us the privilege to negotiate the price of 10 of their drugs,” Stewart said.

“And 10 is all of them, right? It would be embarrassing if it was a small drop in the bucket, and that the American people didn’t expect that we should negotiate for all their f------ drugs, because we have already paid for them with our subsidies! It is f------ insane!”

Stewart then smashed the mug on his desk, shattering it into pieces, as the crowd hooted and hollered.

“Come on!” he continued.

As the audience applauded, Stewart looked down at his right hand before sliding it under his desk.

“I’ll be going to the hospital soon,” he laughed, as the audience chuckled along with him.

He then continued his monologue for about four more minutes, and at one point, lifted his bloodied hand back above the desk.

“Ohhhhhh!” the audience said in unison when it saw how bloody he was.

“It’s fine!” he shouted, prompting the crowd to laugh before he put his own head down while laughing as he kept going with his diatribe.

The severity of Stewart's injury was not immediately clear, but “The Daily Show” did hint that the host hurt himself in a Feb. 24 post it shared on the program’s Instagram story.

“TONIGHT: Jon Stewart takes on DOGE and makes some ‘cuts’ of his own. He’s fine. We hope,” the show wrote over an image of the comedian at the anchor desk.

