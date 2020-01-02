Journalists Apologize for Mocking Appearance of Blue Ivy, Beyoncé’s 7-Year-Old Daughter

A journalist from Harper's magazine and another from Vanity Fair apologized this week after they were slammed for having publicly mocked Blue Ivy Carter, the 7-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, NBC News reports.

On Wednesday, the rapper Megan Thee Stallion posted two black-and-white photos of herself with Blue Ivy and Beyoncé on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. Vanity Fair film critic K. Austin Collins responded to her tweet: "I have a feeling the jay z face genes are about to really hit Blue Ivy and I feel so sorry for her."

Violet Lucca, a web editor for Harper's, replied to Collins' tweet: "The haven't already?"

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.